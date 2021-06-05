VIDEO: Christina Shusho Urges Women Not to Stay in Toxic Marriages

Tanzanian gospel musician Christina Shusho has opened up about claims that she is divorced.

Shusho, while in a recent interview hesitated to confirm if she is indeed divorced and said the rumors should remain as they are. The musician, in an interview with Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo on Friday, June 4, said people have said many things about her before which are not actually true.

”Have heard a lot of rumours about me, there was a time it was said I was dead. There were also claims that my bedroom photos had leaked, as well as people saying I am a mother of three,” she said.

The Nipe Macho star insisted that she does not advocate or advise anyone to consider divorce and breakups. However, she noted that women should not stay in a toxic and painful relationship and that they are free to walk out if they can’t handle it.

”Let the rumours about me splitting with my husband be just that. I do not want to advise people to leave each other but there are circumstances when it gets too ugly and you cannot continue. You are not supposed to live in pain. If you can tolerate pain then keep at it but if you cannot, then let it end,” Shusho told Massawe.

