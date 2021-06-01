Waka Waka: This time for Africa-The surprising truth about this hit song

By Kiongo Muigai
Waka Waka: This time for Africa-The surprising truth about this hit songWhen one talks of the hit song Waka Waka, what comes to many people’s mind is the 2010 World Cup Football tournament in South Africa. The Waka Waka version that became the tournament’s theme song was performed by Colombian artist Shakira. She did her performance during the opening and closing ceremonies of the tournament. She sang the song in both English and Spanish. Since then, the song has become synonymous with the 2010 World Cup which was being held on African soil for the first time.

But, the truth is that the original version of Waka Waka was sang in 1986 by a group known as Zangaléwa from Cameroon. Actually, the original title of the song is Zamina mina. What one fails is to understand is why the tournament organizers couldn’t select an African artist to perform this song, especially at such a symbolic time when the world’s most prestigious single sport competition was being held in the African continent for the first time. There wouldn’t have been a shortage of choices to pick from. Music talent abounds in Africa. One can’t fail to notice the irony when you think of the song’s refrain: it’s time for Africa. Did the organizers of the tournament forget that it was supposed to be the time for Africa?
Video: https://youtu.be/K5BpwN8B1Fs

For free Spanish lessons, subscribe to my YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8hCmQYP8hA_ADxZtKTQPcg
Kiongo Muigai is a Linguist, his area of interest is Spanish and French.

By Kiongo Muigai-[email protected]
Hoover, AL.

