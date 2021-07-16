Fugitive killer cop Caroline Kangogo dies in suspected suicide

Her run from the authorities started on July 5 when Sergeant Joseph Ologe, who resides at the Kasarani police houses in Nakuru, spotted PC Ogweno’s car, a Toyota Corolla, with broken windows and the engine still running.

When the officer peeped through the broken driver’s window, he saw Ogweno lying in the car seat with blood oozing from his nose. Officers who responded to the report discovered that their colleague had been shot and he was dead.

Investigation into the killing of Ogweno was immediately placed under Nakuru East sub-county criminal investigation officers.

Investigators found a mobile phone belonging to Kangogo at the crime scene. Ogweno and Kangogo were suspected to be having an affair.

On July 6, the DCI declared Kangogo a person of interest and began a search for her.

About the same time, the owner of Dedamax Kimbo hotel, Peter Kiumi Mugeshi, made a report through a call to the OCPP of Mugera Police Post that a man had been found dead in a hotel room.

It was established that the man’s identity was Peter Njiru Ndwiga, 32, and he had booked the room at 4.22pm on Monday in the company of a woman. In his pockets was a receipt for a Sh3,020 payment made to Jogoo Kimakia Country Lodge in Thika using a bank card belonging to Kangogo.

The receipt indicated that the payment was made at 3.29pm on July 5.