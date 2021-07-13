How Nigerian Ezenagu beat Kenyan man Ochieng to win June Ruto’s heart

Deputy President William Ruto admits he would have been happier if his firstborn daughter married a Kenyan.

The DP’s daughter namely June Ruto recently tied the note with Alexander Ezenagu, a Nigerian national, in a lavish ceremony in Nairobi.

- Advertisement -

And while commenting on this event that turned heads in Nairobi and Lagos, the DP, in an interview with Radio Jambo, also opened up on how Ezenagu, a Qatar-based lecturer, beat a Kenyan man only known as Ochieng’ in a photo-finish race for June’s heart.

“Ningefurahi sana kama msichana wangu angepata mkenya lakini ni mpango wa Mungu and uamuzi wake pia. Kulikuwa na wakati niliskia fununu kulikuwa na jamaa anitwa Ochieng’, nilikuwa nimemwona lakini akapotea, sijui kulindaje (I would have been happier if my daughter married a Kenyan but it is God’s wish. There were some rumours of a man called Ochieng (chasing my daughter). I used to see him but he disappeared. I do not know what happened),” Ruto said as he broke into laughter.

Jokingly the DP said that he would have wished for June to be married and settle in Kenya after he invested in her education only to be taken away to Nigeria.

“ Msiwe mnatuletea hasara, sasa unajua huyu msichana tumemsomesha, amesoma USIU, ameenda Australia. Sasa ndio huyo amepelekwa na wa Nigeria. Tumefaidika Zaidi kama tungepata mtu wa huku (It ended up like a loss, we have educated her, at United States International University (USI) in Australia and now he is going to Nigeria. It would have been better of he married a Kenyan,” he said on a light note.

“Bado niko na wasichana, sasa mimi nawaombea kina Irungu, Ochieng wajipange wasizubae (I still have other daughters so the Ochiengs and Irungus should not lose hope),” he further joked.

Ruto also revealed that his successful marriage life is because of his wife whom he referred to as an Angel

“ Huyo( Rachel ) ndio amefanya hii famila yangu ikawa successful. Kwa sababu nilipata mke karibu na malaika. Hapo ndio mambo yangu ilienda vizuri. Ni bahati ya mungu kupata mke ambaye anakuombea, anakuelewa, anakusaidia katika kazi, hapo ndio unapata bahati ya kupiga hatua ya kwenda mbele (My wife is the one that has made me this successful. I got someone close to an angel. I feel lucky finding someone who can pray for me and help me work),” Ruto said.

During his daughter’s wedding to Alexander Ezenagu, Ruto that he advised her to be submissive to Ezenagu.

“Nilimwambia wao tena sio wa kiwango moja, yeye akubali kwamba ako chini ya mume wake. Hapo ndipo familia itajengwa (I have advised June she is not at the same level as his husband. He has to be submissive to his husband),” he said.

By Amina Wako

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

DP RUTO LIVE INTERVIEW AT RADIO JAMBO

How Nigerian Ezenagu beat Kenyan man Ochieng to win June Ruto’s heart