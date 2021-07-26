Kenyan Woman Francina Magati Stuck In Saudi Arabia for Two Years Returns

A Kenyan family in Mombasa County, could not hold back their tears of joy as they welcomed back home their kin Francina Magati who had been stuck in Saudi Arabia for two years.

They had endured many sleepless nights over the plight of Ms Francina Magati, a mother of three who left Kenya two years ago for work.

The 37-year-old woman described her life in the Saudi Kingdom as full of regrets.

It all started back in September 2019, when she made up her mind to join other Kenyan migrant workers in the Middle East.

She had failed several times to secure a permanent job in Kenya to feed her children.

“I was almost giving up in my life. I was already late in sending my firstborn daughter to Form One. I started researching on how I would travel to Saudi,” Ms Magati told Nation.Africa

She was successful and through an agency flew out to Saudi Arabia.

“It was all smooth because I was only doing house chores in my employee’s house. I used to get paid enough to send some money back home. Three months later, things took a different turn,” said Ms Magati said.

From working for her employer, she was now required to do house chores in various homes.

“The employer demanded I work in his brothers’ and uncles’ homes and do their house chores too,” she said.

She requested a transfer from the agency’s office and wanted to be connected her to a different employer.

“It was no different from the first house I was working in. The same happened – mistreatment, accusations and allegations that I was a thief were all thrown my way,” she said.

She gave up and went to live at the agency’s offices, waiting to be assigned to her next house.