PHOTOS: Kenyan MP Anab Subow Gure’s Armed Female Bodyguards

Garissa Woman Representative Anab Subow Gure’s female bodyguards were the centre of attention when the MP attended several meetings in the county on Monday, July 12.

Gure’s two aides were dressed in hijabs, military combat bulletproof vests and had AK47.

The duo tagged along, sandwiching her as she strolled around DekaHarja ward.

Gure was in the company of Bura East Deputy County Commissioner, Kipkirui Arap Bett, Fafi OCPD Lawrence Muchangi and Border Point Unit commander Muita Sashi.

Her aides sparked mixed reactions among her followers with some lauding and others raising questions on their details. “Impressive. The photo of the day,” Abdinasir Jiran stated.

The aides are risking their lives and the lives of other Kenyans. How can one handle firearms in such a manner,” Andinasir Omar wondered.

Gure, the Jubilee Party MP, posed for several photos with her aides and security forces in Garissa. She also introduced newly posted police officers to the locals.

“I oversaw the commencement of the registrations of persons for the National Identity Card in DekaHarja ward. The exercise will cover Galmagala, Dekaharja, Bula Golol, Gubis and Hajijimay for the next seven days.

“Later I held a baraza to inform the locals of the need to put efforts in registering their children once they attain 18-years of age,” she posted on her social media pages.

The politician added that the National Assembly is currently pushing for a bill that will see students issued with IDs before they complete high school.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made history in 2018 when he became the first head of state to get an assistant female Aide-de-Camp (ADC) Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui. Kamui was drawn from the Kenya Air Force.

In May 2021, Tanzania President – Mama Samia Suluhu – toured Kenya guarded by an all-female security team comprising both ununiformed agents in hijabs and uniformed military aides de camp.

The team operated within wedge and box formations during the tour and changed their dressing to suit various environments. The formations are employed in the protection of clients depending on the environment, threat level, circumstances and the number of bodyguards available.

Former Libya President the late Muammar Gaddafi also preferred female bodyguards and exhibited them as a symbol of the success of the Libyan revolution. His phalanx of female bodyguards, wore camouflage fatigues, red nail polish and high-heeled sandals, and carried submachine guns.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

