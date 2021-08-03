Kenyan Woman seeks Ksh.100K child support from Bishop David Muriithi

A Kenyan woman Judy Mutave is seeking Ksh.100,000 monthly in child support from House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi for her two-year-old son.

She also wants the bishop to pay fees at Kiota School, as well as Ksh.1,000 for salon, Ksh.5,000 for entertainment, Ksh.3,000 for utilities and Ksh.2,000 for her son’s toys.

She also wants the court to order Bishop Muriithi to pay Ksh.20,000 for food and shopping, Ksh.35,000 for house rent, Ksh.11,000 for clothing and Ksh.10,000 for the house help.

According to court papers, the woman claims that she met the bishop in 2018 and they entered a romantic relationship, leading to her giving birth in January 2019.

Through lawyer Danstan Omar, the woman claims that Bishop Muriithi, despite knowing that he is the biological father of her son, has neglected them.

“Muriithi has neglected his parental responsibilities and has caused the minor herein to be a child in need of care and protection,” read court documents.

According to Tuko news, Judy Mutave, the woman who sued televangelist and the House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi for child support now claims her life is in danger.

In an audio recording sent to her lawyer Danstan Omari, Mutave was suspicious of a Mercedes Benz car occupied by unknown people which was seen at her gate by the guards. The lady said she suspects it was Muriithi or people sent by him because nobody came to her house which is located in Nairobi’s Kilimani.

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke/

