The benefits of strong internal customer service

Organizations have more to fear or to be concerned about where there is a lack of strong internal customer service. This is key to the organization compared to what is offered to the external customer. But who are the recipients of internal customer service? In most organizations these constitute of the staff, associates, and close stakeholders including suppliers and donors to the organization.

So, what is this internal customer service?

Micah Solomon writing for Forbes Magazine on Small Business Strategy, says, “Internal Customer Service is when we provide customer service to the people we work with, helping them to do their best to serve external customers and promote the interests of our company.” He adds that it is a support to service to suppliers such as corporate lawyers, insurance providers, role play/reversals in the workplace and much more.

How is such internal customer service manifested in the workplace?

It is seen in the company where all staff have information to meet their work expectations and goals. Similarly, where there is good communication, the internal team develops a sense of belonging which in turn reduces the instances for conflict in the workplace.

Then problem solving improves a notch leading to efficacy and a good flow of what needs to be achieved. The result is motivation to staff as a result of perfect flow of information and interaction. It is in this scenario that you will find working systems, easier delivery of service, and happy internal and external customers.

But are there any benefits towards an organization that practices strong internal customer service?

1. Lead Competition

Organizations aspire to give a high level of customer service and customer experience. This helps to review the responsibility to make the customers happy. The company should be devoted to make excellence second nature. It is therefore necessary to be customer centric. In his book, Peter Fader, author of Customer Centricity says, “A powerful call to action, Customer Centricity upends some of our most fundamental beliefs about customer service, customer relationship management, and customer lifetime value”

2. Profitability

It is believed and has been proven that when a customer receives great service, they are more likely to come back for more. In excellent cases, the customer often brings in a new referral which overally means more profits for the organization. Customer-centric companies make more profit than other companies that do not focus on customers. They can retain more of their customers and attract new ones more easily. Customer loyalty to the brand is usually high as they are satisfied with the products, service, experience, etc.

3. Ripple Effect

When the internal customers are happy a number of things follow. To start with, the happiness within then goes out to the external market. The happiness further attracts more customers adding to the bottom-line of the business. Next this becomes the easiest way to market and receive results as a result of synchrony and coordination.

“Excellent customer service is the number one job in any company! It is the personality of the company and the reason customers come back. Without customers there is no company!” – Connie Edler

