Optiven Foundation Hands Over 1.5M Plot On World Rural Women’s Day



It is a double celebration for Josephine Leshao, the new owner of a 1.5 million shillings plot thanks to the Optiven Group Foundation. The handover on 15th October coincided with the World Day for Rural Women. The day is a celebration of the important role women play in building resilience in our communities. The theme for the year 2021 is rural women cultivating food for all.

Rural women are leading movements, advocating for more agroecological approaches and creating local strategies for crop diversity, improved soil, water and pest management that help households increase income and food security.

According to UN Women, supporting rural women and girls around the world to fully and equally participate in decision-making at all levels, to influence gender-responsive policy interventions, and to increase access to appropriate tools, technologies, infrastructure and institutions to build resilience and greater food security and nutrition are key.

For Josephine, this is what she hopes to achieve with the donation from the Optiven Group Foundation. It is a dream come true and the beginning of a turn around for her life. She was part of a trio all gunning for the win in an exciting campaign launched specific to women. With the partnership of Lynn Ngugi, the public was able to walk a mile in the lives of the three candidates to hear their testimony and vote.

Speaking at the Garden of Joy in Machakos, Josephine expressed her thanks saying her life will never be the same. She not only received the land but the title deed as well, duly transferred courtesy of the Optiven Group Foundation. The donation was in activation of the poverty eradication pillar of the Optiven Group Foundation.

From the entire Optiven Group, have a happy world rural women day.

