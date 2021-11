Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Gilbert Kipkemboi Kemei of MA

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Gilbert Kipkemboi Kemei of MA

It is with great sadness & sorrow that we announce the untimely death of our beloved nephew, son, brother, cousin, a father and a friend to many, Gilbert Kipkemboi Kemei, 31 years old, that occurred on 11/1/2021 through a motor vehicle accident.

While we are trying to come to terms with the loss. We are asking for your prayers and financial support to meet funeral arrangements and sending his remains back home to Kenya. The financial target is estimated to be 30K. Funeral services and date will be communicated.

Please for financial support send to:

Gladys Kirui (978-290-2448) CASHAPP&VENMO

Purity Koros (508-423-1744)

ZELLE & CASHAPP

Caroline Ngetuny (603-275-6492)

CASHAPP

“John 14:27 Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Fare thee well Kemboi

