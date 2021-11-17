My Journey From Kenya To USA: Bob Mwiti Featured On Jalang’o TV

Being featured in Jalang’o TV was a golden opportunity to give an in-depth glimpse into my journey from Kenya to the US.

In retrospect, my journey was shaped more by moments of despair and immense frustrations that would sometimes rip me into pieces.

I think I got many visa denials to the extent that I was now used to it.

When I went for my fifth visa interview at the American Embassy, I almost thought it would culminate into the same old story of rejections.

The triumph that day presented the best feeling that I had missed for years and became a clear ticket for my master’s studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

10 years since that happened, I now look back and appreciate those challenges and many more others that ensued even after I was done with my masters as I struggled to navigate through the realms of corporate America.

My interview with Jalang’o on my journey from Kenya to the US is with no doubt a MUST watch.

