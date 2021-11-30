PHOTOS: Celebrity Preacher Lucy Natasha Announces Engagement To Indian Preacher

By Diaspora Messenger 0
PHOTOS: Celebrity preacher Lucy Natasha Announces Engagement To Indian Preacher
PHOTOS: Celebrity Preacher Lucy Natasha Announces Engagement To Indian Preacher

Celebrity preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha has announced enagement to her lover and fellow preacher Prophet Stanley Carmel.

Their engagement was held at the Boma Hotel- a five-star hotel- perhaps as testimony of the two lovers who love the finest thing in life.

Prophet Stanley was dressed like an army general, in white ,while Reverend Natasha wore a Sari-inspired midi dress as if complementing  the earthly commander of her heart.

- Advertisement -

Invited guests who included Natasha’s mother pastor Wanjiru, brother Joseph Shafique, sister Shiphra and her entourage from her church all wore white, while others, as per the invite, wore Indian regalia.

She would later caption several photos of her man on one knee, including the one in which he slipped a ring on her finger:

“I said Yes”

“My Love Carmel may the rest of our life’s journey together be filled with God’s grace, blessings, provisions, protection and guidance,”

The two love birds later dropped their enagement shoot outfits, with Prophet Camel rocking a black tuxedo and a red bow tie that complemented Reverend Natasha’s flowing, red evening gown.

Related Posts
NEWS

Ezekiel Mutua Defends Pastor Lucy Natasha Over Tattoo On Her…

NEWS

VIDEO: Reverend Lucy Natasha Reveals Desire To Get Married

NEWS

Sonko sparks reactions online after sending bold message to…

NEWS

List of Kenyan single celebrities still looking for future…

“He has made everything beautiful in its time,” Natasha captioned a photo of her in the flowing gown.

 

Source-https://citizen.digital/

VIDEO: Reverend Lucy Natasha Reveals Desire To Get Married

PHOTOS: Televangelist Rev Lucy Natasha Gets Royal Welcome In Nigeria

List of Kenyan single celebrities still looking for future partners

PHOTOS: Celebrity Preacher Lucy Natasha Announces Engagement To Indian Preacher

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -