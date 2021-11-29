Saddest Moment: Kenyan Man Found Dead In his room In France

A Kenyan Mother Lydia Kasera who lives in UK needs help, her 24 year old Son Joel Aduma who went to study in France was found dead in his room after neighbours said they had a bad smell coming from the room and called the police.

You can imagine Lydia is over taken by grieve and doesn’t even know where to start, she needs our help! Prayers, time and financial support needed please! Let US help her give the son a befitting buriel, every little helps .

Family and friends who wish to send contributions can do so through Account name: OWINO E A Sort Code: 16-24-64 Account Number: 10928662

Mpesa Elizabeth Auma Omondi

00254113035169 Please give your name as reference.

Thank you and be blessed. IT CAN ONLY BE GOD.

Jojo was the son to Deo Okumu and Lydia Kasera. Brother to Ian and Zoe Kwoba. Grandson to the late Paul Okumu and Sabina Agola, Charles Joel Kasera and Penina Wanjiku Kasera. Jojo was the nephew to Patrick, Consolata, Henry, Leonard, Godfrey, Faustin, Ernest, Carol, Ann, JP, Kevin and Hubert Okumu.

The burial ceremony will be held, in Nyamila Village, next to Nambale Primary School in Samia, Busia County on Saturday 4th December 2021.

Here is a message from Lydia Tett Olet, Lydia Kasera’s friend who is organizing the fundraiser in UK.

My 14 year old daughter once told me “If you loose your parents, you are called an orphan

“If you loose your wife or husband, you are called a Widower BUT “If you loose your Child, it’s so painful that their is no name for it.

