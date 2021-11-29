Saddest Moment: Kenyan Man Found Dead In his room In France
A Kenyan Mother Lydia Kasera who lives in UK needs help, her 24 year old Son Joel Aduma who went to study in France was found dead in his room after neighbours said they had a bad smell coming from the room and called the police.
Jojo was the son to Deo Okumu and Lydia Kasera. Brother to Ian and Zoe Kwoba. Grandson to the late Paul Okumu and Sabina Agola, Charles Joel Kasera and Penina Wanjiku Kasera. Jojo was the nephew to Patrick, Consolata, Henry, Leonard, Godfrey, Faustin, Ernest, Carol, Ann, JP, Kevin and Hubert Okumu.
The burial ceremony will be held, in Nyamila Village, next to Nambale Primary School in Samia, Busia County on Saturday 4th December 2021.
Here is a message from Lydia Tett Olet, Lydia Kasera’s friend who is organizing the fundraiser in UK.
Worst experience of working 18 straight hours as house help in Saudia
Saddest Moment: Kenyan Man Found Dead In his room In France