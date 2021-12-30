Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Rio Kariuki Of London, UK

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Rio Kariuki Of London, UK

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing away of Rio Kariuki at the age of 19 at his home in London.

Rio was a caring and loving son and brother who will be missed heavily by many he is the son of Lucy Wanjiku Kariuki of Barnet, London, United Kingdom, he was the younger sibling to Peter Kariuki, Brian Kariuki, Claudia Kariuki and O’Neil Rwehumbiza.

We are making arrangements to take Rio’s body home to Kenya where he will be laid next to his grandparents, at Riverside Farm, Plot 214 Muruaki Scheme on 21st January 2022.

Further announcements will be made regarding the church service in the UK in due course.

We appreciate your prayers, well wishes and support during this difficult season for the family, A golden heart stopped beating, A laughing smile at rest, It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best.

We love you Rio forever and always.

Families and friends who wish to make contributions can do so through the following account:

Metro Bank:

Account Name: Ms L Kariuki

Account Number: 34378363

Account Sort-code: 23-05-80.

For more information please contact [email protected]

Source-Misterseed.com

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Rio Kariuki Of London, UK