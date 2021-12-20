Kenyan Diaspora Singer Who Received Golden Buzzer at Britain’s Got Talent

Sarah Ikumu is a singer-songwriter who was born in the UK to parents of Kenyan descent.

She is a talented musician and has made a name for herself at some of the world’s biggest stages.

In 2017, Sarah was a semifinalist on popular UK show Britain’s Got Talent where she got a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell to earn herself a spot at the live shows.

The sensational singer was 15-years-old at the time. She amazed the crowd and the judges with her talent, as she performed her own version of renowned singer Jennifer Hudson’s ‘And I am telling you I’m Not Going’.

Born in Milton Keynes, Sarah is also the recipient of the Milton Keynes Young Musician Award when she performed a cover to one of Aretha Franklin’s songs. This was just before she graced BGT.

In 2019, the sensational singer graced the stage at the legendary American musical show, Live at Apollo, adding to her list of achievements.

During a previous episode of NTV’s The Trend, she revealed to Anita Nderu that she was initially not into the idea of doing shows but later opened up to it.

“When I was invited to audition, my mother and I said no because I have never liked competitions before, but with time we decided to try it out,” Sarah revealed.

Like many successful musicians, she ventured into singing at a tender age. She found her interests around music and singing in church to be of much help in her career.

“I did not like playing with toys, I played with things like the Karaoke machine, singing to friends [and] performing to my parents.

“My father has his own church and I used to perform there, so that is how it really started,” she added.

At the age of 14, Sarah would sing and then upload her video on YouTube. She amassed a huge following of people who adored her talent and would invite her to sing at events.

Her mother was supportive of her talent and would ensure she got her competitions to participate in.

One day, she was emailed by someone who appreciated her talent and advised her to sign up for BGT. She sent a couple of demos and was selected.

During her performances on BGT, she notes that she was not at any point distracted by the reactions from the audience when they heard her sing.

“When I am singing I concentrate on singing, so when the people are standing up am just in the zone, so when it happened (the golden buzzer), I never got to enjoy the feeling because it happened so quick,” Sarah stated.

She identifies renowned American pop singer Beyonce as her role model and hopes to work with her one day. She also expressed a desire at working with some Kenyan artists.

“In ten years I want to collaborate with Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Adelle and Kenyan artists, Sauti Sol,” she stated.

Sarah has had the opportunity to live in Kenya for two years and cherishes the experience she had touring the country’s rich coast, Diani beach to be exact.

She has been fortunate to tour the world and was privileged to perform at the Hurricane Maria Memorial in the Dominican Republic on September 23, 2019.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/