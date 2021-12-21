Kenyan-born Ann Wanjiku Ndengwa is among informal traders at St’ Georges Square otherwise known as the Greenmarket whose business has suffered in the last two years.

The Informal traders say they are worried about the future of their businesses at the popular St George’s Square in the Cape Town CBD. They say reduced trading hours are putting serious financial strain on their operations.

The traders have been ordered to stop trading at 1pm as opposed to 5pm before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Ann Wanjiku Ndengwa left Kenya for South Africa to seek greener pastures. She says the money she makes helps to feed her family back home. But Ndengwa says the reviewed times have put her and her business under severe financial distress.

“About these new laws you are here by 8 o’clock and you start packing. It can take you three hours to display. After you’ve done all of that by 1 or half-past, you have to be out of the market. It is really tiresome… even the tourists who were coming here you are targeting them. At the end of the day, you can’t sell anything. You end up packing and recapping. It really feels like you can’t do it anymore. Even the displaying you can’t display all of the stuff” says Ann Wanjiku

The City says efforts are underway to help struggling businesses in the CBD.

Source-https://www.sabcnews.com/

Kenyan trader in South Africa affected by new by-laws at St’ Georges Square