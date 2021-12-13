Qatar Airways Announces Job Opportunities for Kenyans to work at global hub in Doha

Qatar Airways has announced job opportunities for Kenyans to join its award winning Customer Experience workforce.

In a statement, the Airways noted that applicants will get to work at the state-of-the-art global hub in Hamada International Airport(HIA), Doha, Qatar.

The opportunity arose due to the increase in the market demand which is growing and their network growing in the international space.

“We are in search of highly motivated individuals with Culinary / Food & Beverage / Hospitality / Support Services background to fill multiple roles within Customer Experience Division – Hub Lounges.

“Join us and start writing your own story with Qatar Airways, an airline that has never stopped flying and remained resilient throughout the pandemic,” the statement in part read.

According to the company, the following are the open slots in the Customer Experience Team:

Culinary: Kitchen Steward,2nd Commis Chef,1st Commis Chef, Demi Chef De Partie, Chef De Partie.

Food & Beverage / Hospitality: Bar Attendant, Food and Beverage Attendant, Lounge Attendant Front of House, Spa Therapist, Senior Food and Beverage Attendant, Senior Lounge Attendant Front of House

Support Services & Others: Junior Store Keeper, Store Keeper, Lounge Supervisor, Support Services Supervisor

Qualification Requirements:

The following are the requirements needed for interested applicants in order to qualify for the positions:

High School Diploma or Trade/Vocational qualification in Hospitality Management/Customer Care/Culinary Arts

Experience working in a 5-star hotel, cruise ship or airport lounge is an asset

Fluent in written and spoken English (ability to speak another language is an asset)

People-focused and have experience in working for a multinational team.

Willingness to relocate to Doha, Qatar.

Well-developed social skills and have high level of versatility and flexibility to meet the varied needs and expectations of customers.

How To Apply:

Kenyans are encouraged to apply for the positions as they seek to grow in skills, imagination and ambition. Also, they will get to find infinite opportunities to grow and work on the most rewarding work service.

” You have the chance to be a part of our future, and build the life you want while being part of an international community. Our best is here and still to come. To us, impossible is only a challenge. Join us as we dare to achieve what’s never been done before,” the statement added.

In applying, Kenyans are encouraged to visit their website and submit their Curriculum Vitae(CV) online before the end of December 12 at 9:00 PM (EAT).

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

