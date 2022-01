Pastor Nick Obiero Oloo, his family and TVI International Ministries, with broken hearts but acceptance of the will of God, announce the sudden passing of his son Keith, as declared on January 17, 2022.

We humbly seek and request your financial, prayer and in-kind support towards the planning and execution of the budget and program for his final rites.

A WhatsApp group has been created towards this end for those who would walk this way with us. Please join us on https://chat.whatsapp.com/ KxqQ0us1sENIeHdx1UE6XZ

Send Cash to: Cashapp I/D $ Pastornickoloo ( +13023571876)

Zelle 9195979846

Mpesa +254700110500 (Nicholas Oloo)

GoFundMe-https://www.gofundme.com/f/keith-funeral-contributions

