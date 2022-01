We regret to announce the death of Retired Elder Phylis Maina, a member of PCEA Neema Church in Lowell. We appeal to all to join together with us to raise the necessary funds to repatriate her body to Kenya for burial.

Virtual services daily at 7pm-8pm. The prayers are via zoom and the dail-in numbers are;

312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656

Code: 789 004 9272#

Or use link below

There will also be a virtual fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 16th, 2022 starting from 5 pm.

Cashapp #

603-864-9771

$Anmugacha

For contacts:

1.Elder Paul Gakururi- Chair

2. Elder Penny Mūirūrī- V/Chair

3. David Mambo- Secretary.

4. Ann Mugacha- Treasurer.

Blessings.

