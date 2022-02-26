MP Moses Kuria Now Want To Be Governor Of Kiambu

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has hinted that he will be contesting for the Kiambu County Gubernatorial seat.

The lawmaker, announced on Saturday, February 26, that he had been advised by his supporters to join the gubernatorial race.

He added that Kiambu residents requested him to be on the ballot in the August 9 polls. The lawmaker shared a poster of himself depicting that he was in the race on a Chama Cha Kazi party ticket.

His potential rivals include United Democratic Alliance’s Ferdinand Waititu and incumbent Governor James Nyoro who is expected to contest via the Jubilee Party ticket and Tujibebe Wakenya Party leader, William Kabogo.

Kenyans.co.ke attempts to reach the MP for comment were futile as he was unavailable on phone.

Kuria has been consolidating political support in the Central, Mt Kenya region after he left Jubilee Party. He further fell out with Deputy President William Ruto and refused to join UDA alleging that he was asked to forge his party.

At some point, the MP claimed that he will not be engaging in elective politics in 2022 but changed his mind a few days after holding a Thanksgiving rally in Thika on February 19.

Kuria caught many by surprise on Tuesday, August 31, after disclosing that he would not vie for any seat in the 2022 General Election. He affirmed that he would solely focus on building his Chama Cha Kazi party in the Mt Kenya region.

The vocal MP noted that the region ought to be taken seriously as it had the most number of voters. The lawmaker opined that most presidential aspirants had isolated the region while pushing for unity bids through their various political outfits.

“Presidential candidates should treat Mt Kenya with the seriousness it deserves because it will not be business as usual going forward,” Kuria stated.

Through the Chama Cha Kazi party, Kuria insisted that he would push for the dignity of work, sanctity of enterprises and unity in diversity.

