Death Announcement of Former Deputy Ambassador in Washington DC Felistas Khayumbi

We regret to announce the death of the Ambassador. Felistas V Khayumbi, after a short illness at Nairobi Hospital, Kenya, that occurred on March 12, 2022. She once served as the Deputy Ambassador at Kenya Embassy, DC, and later as the Kenyan Ambassador in Israel, among other positions in the Civil Service.

She was the daughter of Mr. Erenest I Khayumbi and the late Mrs. Martha S Khayumbi. The mother to Sandra A Ochieng(USA). A sister to John Khayumbi(Kenya) late Pius Iabonga, Justine Khayumbi Muhani(Kenya), Patrick Tuti Khayumbi(USA), Beatrice Khayumbi(Kenya) Brenda Khayumbi(Kenya) and Abby Khayumbi(USA). She was an aunt to Laura Butoyi(USA), Tamara Tuti( USA), Ian Osogo( USA), Imani Osogo (USA), and many others in Kenya.

May her soul rest in peace.

