Inside Exquisite Laikipia Resort Charging Ksh200,000 ($2,000) a Night:

Over the years, Kenya has continued to attract some of the richest individuals in the world, either as a holiday destination, business hub, or retirement home.

Some of the most notable figures to have invested in the country include British Billionaire Richard Branson, former Formula One Renault F1 Racing Team owner Flavio Briatore, among others.

In this segment, Nairobileo.co.ke takes a look at the exquisite Segera Retreat which sits on 50,000 acres of land in the vast Laikipia plateau.

The resort is owned by German tycoon and former Puma Chief Executive Officer, Jochen Zeitz.

Segera is among the most exquisite retreats in the world and consists of eight villas on the foothills of Mt Kenya. It has been named among the top ten luxury vacation destinations in the world by the Los Angeles Times.

The retreat has six beautiful villas built with timber and thatch. They are raised above the ground and offer spectacular views of Mount Kenya. Each villa is unique, providing complete privacy and exclusivity for the guest. The gracious Segera House and Villa Segera boast even greater privacy and luxury.

The main area comprises the Paddock House, Wine Tower and renovated stables, complete with a bar and dining room filled with art.

Patrons of the retreat are treated to exquisite meals prepared by talented local chefs using organic, locally grown produce. Each meal is served in a different part of the retreat.

Guests at Segera can pick from a long list of entertainment, from classic safari game drives to enriching community visits, guided game walks and indulgent spa treatments.

For the adventurous, Segera offers helicopter safari’s or a sleep-out experience in their Nay Palad Birds Nest at an additional cost.

A night at the retreat ranges from Ksh70,000 to Ksh280,000.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

