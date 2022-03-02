The Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) has launched a scathing attack on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for continuing to issue tough demands to join the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja.

DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi on Wednesday told off Kalonzo that his 2017 agreement with Raila expired when NASA was dissolved.

Wamunyinyi asked the former vice president to desist from using the document to cause heat in the Azimio coalition.

“All Kenyans are aware that Nasa died, Nasa was buried and the death certificate was issued by the Registrar of Political Parties. The Nasa marriage for all practical purposes is dead and should not affect Azimio marriage,” Wamunyinyi stated.

On his part, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa told Kalonzo that he is welcome to Azimio. However, he asked him not to carry along with him many demands.

Lugari MP Ayubu Savula told off Kalonzo that he failed to successfully use Nasa in 2017 to gain power and the outfit is now dead.

“Lakini maneno ya Kalonzo kuja kutuambia Nasa Nasa…. Utanasa nani na kama ulishindwa kunasa 2017. Mnyama akatoroka alafu chama ikakufa. Wachana na hiyo maneno,” Savula stated.

Kalonzo has been in the headlines after he insisted that Raila failed to honour their secret memorandum of agreement, which he made public on Tuesday.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kalonzo Musyoka Blasted for Issuing Tough Demands to Join Raila’s Azimio