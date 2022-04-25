Kenyan Diaspora Woman Mumbi Baskin Running Thriving Restaurant In US

For many people, losing a job while in a foreign country, is one of the most unimaginable things. It is a recipe for chaos and may lead to depression.

This is what happened to Mumbi Baskin in 2010, who at the time was working in Texas, US.

However, for her, it was a defining moment, a time to self-evaluate, get up, dust her self and pick the pieces.

Mumbi embarked on a journey to do what she loved most: Cooking. She set up the African Fusion restaurant in Dallas, Texas.

In her interview with Alex Chamwada on his Daring Abroad programme, Mumbi narrated that she developed a love for making different dishes at a tender age.

She explained that after losing her job, she started selling it from a vehicle and a lot of people asked her to start a restaurant.

To her surprise, the demand was very high. In two weeks time, she was delivering 100 plates a day.

“I had to figure out what to do, so I started cooking since I had all the time and I loved doing it. I would then sell the food from my vehicle. Then my friends encouraged me to start a restaurant since I was such a good cook,” the entrepreneur narrated.

Explaining the choice of the name, Mumbi narrated that she chose African Fusion as it cuts across the African continent and serves cuisine from all over.

“We have infused different types of African cuisine, including some of Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana, South African and East African dishes.”

Her first step was to identify a space in Texas and ensure that it was easily accessible to most Kenyans living and visiting the area.

Starting up the restaurant was at first challenging owing to the nature of regulations imposed on such businesses by the United States government. Sourcing of ingredients was also a challenge she had to confront.

“There are a lot of things we really take for granted back at home because we just do them how we want but everything here is regulated. Even sourcing for ingredients was not a walk in the park, and still it isn’t,” added Mumbi.

The entrepreneur explains that Nyama choma (roasted meat) is the most popular menu as it cuts across the African continent.

Her business now has 22 employees and outside catering comprises 30 per cent of the business with Africans asking for her services during various events.

“We do graduations, weddings, ruracios (dowry payment ceremonies), golf tournaments and a whole lot of other traditional events to provide people with the right food to remember home,” she stated.

Despite being abroad for over two decades, she continues to help the less fortunate. “I am working with a group in Eldoret to provide medical equipment like wheelchairs, hospital beds and other supplies to the needy,” she noted.

She advises Kenyans wishing to start businesses abroad not to take shortcuts and comply with laws and regulations governing specific countries and states.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Diaspora Woman Mumbi Baskin Running Thriving Restaurant In US