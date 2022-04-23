Raila Odinga Arrives in Washington DC For His US Tour

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his entourage have finally touched down in Washington DC, USA. Raila’s presidential campaign secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua made the announcement on a social media post.

Makau also shared photos of Raila and his entourage at an undisclosed location in Washington DC.

The former premier, who left the country on Friday, April 22, is set to hold a series of meetings with senior US government officials as well as senior members of the US Congress in Washington DC.

The presidential hopeful will also meet key African-American leaders and Kenyans in the American diaspora.

