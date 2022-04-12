The Three A’s Strategy To remain at the peak in this quarter

A. Action

Nothing happens if you don’t act. Being action-oriented takes you to the next level. Be a doer, making the wheels move so as to achieve more. Challenge yourself in doing new things.

B. Active

Increase your commitment through time management, innovation, strategizing, a positive mindset, and execute your plans.

C. Achiever

Go the full journey, achievers go to the end. Get a new concept mindset, and inspire your team and yourself. Be a channel of positivity.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 300 300

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

