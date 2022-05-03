The announcement of KCPE results brought joy again to one of the most outstanding public schools in Meru.

For Gikumene Primary school, the result showcased the institution as an able giant ready to wrestle with the high and the might through exemplary performance by some of its students.

Eddy Mutembei, a young, brilliant, simple village boy scooped the first position with 401 marks. Its in no doubt that such incredible feats are not typical of many public schools.

Eddy heights of excellence leads him to the iconic Meru School, one of the best national schools in the country.

When the award-winning Kenya Airlift Program learnt of his amazing story of triumph, it stepped out to do what it does best.

Eddy will receive a full scholarship from the Kenya Airlift Program for his four-year study period at Meru school.

He joins an ever-growing list of brilliant young Kenyans joining the primary school mentorship program under the umbrella of the Kenya Airlift Program.

As Nelson Mandela put it, ‘education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world.’ Having got the arsenals necessary for the battle, Eddy’s path is clear in making a better future for himself and society in general.

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

By BOB MWITI

Another Student Receives Kenya Airlift Program Primary School Scholarship