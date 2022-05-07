Death Announcement Of Dorothy Ayoo Menya Of Mount Vernon, NY
It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of our beloved Dorothy Ayoo Menya which occurred on Monday 5/2/2022 at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut following a grisly road accident.
Dorothy was the wife to Peter Menya of Mount Vernon, NY and Migori County and mother to Cynthia, Terry and Mark. She was the eldest daughter to Samson (late) and Jane Ayoo and sister to Simon (late), Bram, Paul (late), Adah and Janet. As well as being an aunt to many, Dorothy also had several cousins in the US, UK and Kenya, including Habil Onyango and Milton Pala.
Family and friends are meeting daily at The family residence at: 19 Pratt Street, Apt. 1S, Mt. Vernon, NY
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Your prayers, words of encouragement and financial support to the family will be greatly appreciated to enable the family give their beloved Dorothy a befitting sendoff.
Donations and financial support can be channeled through the following platforms:
Teresa Menya
Zelle: [email protected]
CashApp: $DAMenya8
For additional information, please contact:
Peter Menya – (914) 804-6270
Nancy Menya Atimbo – (413) 519-9395
Fred Menya -(732) 713-0266
Habil Onyango -(862) 306-3067
Millicent Pala -(862) 224-2536
Tom Mwalo -(973) 303-7327
Eunice Mwalo-(973) 432-4194
Milton Pala -(862) 215-3586
Lilian Onyango – (732) 900-6024
Tom Atimbo – (413) 519-9395
Ben Okeyo – (845) 527-1273
Otieno Ombok – (914) 450-8785
Maurice Odari – (845) 541-6229
Chris Ojuro – (914) 479-9775
Enosh Odera – (201) 960-6740
Daudi Okoth – (914) 483-7119
Dommy Achola – (845) 559-3975
Fred Otiende – (845) 705-2429
Richard Ogindo – (914) 552-2968
Zach Njoga – (845) 721-8135
Dr. Sam Oyugi – (732) 857-0378
Nancy Famby – (845) 689-1028
Salesa Munda – (302) 480-5609
Joab Agar – (914) 772-4791
Joe Akumu – (845) 844-0003
Dr. Maurice Odago- (607) 240-6776
Okoth Ojode – (845) 662-1877
Ben Mudho – (914) 498-8862
Charles Ochang – (845) 806-6207
Thank you for your prayers and support.
