Death Announcement Of Dorothy Ayoo Menya Of Mount Vernon, NY 

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of our beloved Dorothy Ayoo Menya which occurred on Monday 5/2/2022 at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut following a grisly road accident.

Dorothy was the wife to Peter Menya of Mount Vernon, NY and Migori County and mother to Cynthia, Terry and Mark. She was the eldest daughter to Samson (late) and Jane Ayoo and sister to Simon (late), Bram, Paul (late), Adah and Janet. As well as being an aunt to many, Dorothy also had several cousins in the US, UK and Kenya, including Habil Onyango and Milton Pala.

Family and friends are meeting daily at The family residence at: 19 Pratt Street, Apt. 1S, Mt. Vernon, NY

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Your prayers, words of encouragement and financial support to the family will be greatly appreciated to enable the family give their beloved Dorothy a befitting sendoff

Donations and financial support can be channeled through the following platforms:

Teresa Menya

CashApp: $DAMenya8

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Menya – (914) 804-6270

Nancy Menya Atimbo – (413) 519-9395

Fred Menya -(732) 713-0266

Habil Onyango -(862) 306-3067

Millicent Pala -(862) 224-2536

Tom Mwalo -(973) 303-7327

Eunice Mwalo-(973) 432-4194

Milton Pala -(862) 215-3586

Lilian Onyango – (732) 900-6024

Tom Atimbo – (413) 519-9395

Ben Okeyo – (845) 527-1273

Otieno Ombok – (914) 450-8785

Maurice Odari – (845) 541-6229

Chris Ojuro – (914) 479-9775

Enosh Odera – (201) 960-6740

Daudi Okoth – (914) 483-7119

Dommy Achola – (845) 559-3975

Fred Otiende – (845) 705-2429

Richard Ogindo – (914) 552-2968

Zach Njoga – (845) 721-8135

Dr. Sam Oyugi – (732) 857-0378

Nancy Famby – (845) 689-1028

Salesa Munda – (302) 480-5609

Joab Agar – (914) 772-4791

Joe Akumu – (845) 844-0003

Dr. Maurice Odago- (607) 240-6776

Okoth Ojode – (845) 662-1877

Ben Mudho – (914) 498-8862

Charles Ochang – (845) 806-6207

Thank you for your prayers and support.

