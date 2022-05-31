Death Announcement Of Swaleh Wesonga Waziri Of London

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of of the late Swaleh Wesonga Waziri who passed away in London on Thursday 26th May 2022 after an illness with Cancer. He was a father of five girls and brother to Mr.Hussein Mohamed Waziri.

Please keep the family in prayers. The family want to repatriate the body back to Kenya. They need your prayers and financial support.

For financial support please use the account below:

Hussein Mohamed

Lloyd’s Bank

Account no. 84215260

Sort Code 77 13 06

The family would appreciate if you could share or donate to this GoFundMe campaign.Donations to take body of back home link below:

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Forward this message to your contacts to help this campaign reach its target.

For more information please contact 07951997699

Source-https://misterseed.com/

