Kenyan Family in shock after kin Lydia Ayila Amakobe found dead in Saudi Arabia

A Kenyan family is yet to come to terms that their daughter who had left the country in search of work in Saudi Arabia has died. Lydia Ayila Amakobe aged 32 from Shikangania village, Kakamega central Sub-county, Kakamega County left her home to Saudi Arabia without informing her family.

The family claims that she later informed them that she had taken a job at the kingdom. The girls father, Benson Amakobe, a retired Kenya Postal Cooperation employee said that he received a phone call from a mysterious woman who knew her daughter telling him that she was found dead inside her room.

It was a shock since the lady had not mentioned to her family that he would leave Kenya for Saudi Arabia. They tried to reach out to the agent who is said to have arranged for their daughter to work in Saudi but there was no response. The agent was unavailable on phone for the last two days.

They are yet to understand the cause of her death and they have called upon the government to investigate the case. The family has no sufficient information on what took place and they have been asked to raise Ksh.1.2 million to settle some bills that their daughter had incurred.

Lydia reportedly spoke to her mother last week on a video call and she sounded okay. She was also shocked to learn that her mother who was receiving treatment for diabetics had developed a wound on her leg.

