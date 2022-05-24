Mudavadi and Justin Muturi Among 11 Presidential Aspirants Disqualified From Race

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi are among 11 presidential aspirants disqualified for failing to present the names of their running mates by the May 16 set deadline.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati on Monday announced that the 11 presidential aspirants had been disqualified for failing to present the names of their running mates.

The commission had instructed Governor and presidential candidates to present their running mates’ names as per the set date.

Chebukati in a pre-nomination meeting with aspirants announced that the 11’s names have been struck out of the list of presidential aspirants.

Among the list of those disqualified include ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

The two leaders had declared their presidential bids before opting to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential interests.

The other 9 who were barred from the race are independent candidates.

They include Mbugua Benson Mwaura, Kihuha Esther Waringa, Aoko Benard Ongir, Odhiambo Kevin Onyango, Ndekerere Joseph Kundu, Ngechu Moses Gichuki, Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki and Nyagoko Jacob Oanda.

The remaining presidential aspirants will be cleared by the IEBC between May 29 and June 6.

ODM leader Raila Odinga will present his nomination papers on June 5 while Ruto will do so on June 4.

