Cost of Day Care At University of Alabama in Huntsville is $1000 Per Month

You’re on this adventure in search of the American Dream, but you can’t leave your family back home! Don’t worry, you’re covered if you move with your children who may or may not be in school. While you pursue your Master’s degree, your children can be carefully cared for in a Day Care facility near your school.

However, you will have to dig a little deeper into your purse because daycare services can cost up to $1000 each month. This is in addition to having to present proof of $5000 for one child before relocating to the United States.

It can be a significant difference when compared to Kenya, where daycare services can be as little as $60. A glimpse of the cost of day care at UAH is clearly covered in this video.

