Highlights from Jambo List’s Business Expo-Relationship between Kenya & US

The long awaited Business Expo hosted by Jambo List LLC was a great success. The two-day Virtual event took place on April 29th and April 30th 2022. It was opened by the Kenyan Ambassador to the USA, His Excellency Lazarus Amayo. His message to the attendees was to work hard and increase the trade relationship between Kenya and USA. He praised Jambo List, a women owned marketing and consulting company for focusing on bringing awareness and exposure to black owned businesses in the USA, Canada, and Kenya.

Among the speakers was the CEO of HF Group (formerly known as Housing Finance) Mr. Robert Kibaara. In his speech, Mr. Kibaara urged Kenyan to think outside the box as they consider investmenting back home. He encouraged those Kenyans who are thinking about helping a relative or a friend start a business to consider buying them an ambulance instead of a Matatu. He stated that there are many needs in the health care industry hence presenting many investing opportunities. Mr. Kibaara shared how his Company HF Group can support various investments for those in the diaspora starting from banking to real estate to funding businesses and more.

Prayers were led by Dr. Joseph Okello, the President of Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA). Dr. Okello also shared about the initiative that is being undertaken by KCFA to build conference center in North Carolina. He urged Kenyans to consider financially supporting this project in order to have a place of worship that they can call their own. Other organizations that participated included One Voice Consortium, a Non-Profit Organization that was established as a broader umbrella coalition of organizations, councils and similar entities. Led by Dr. Robert Chiuri, their mission is to bring together diaspora-based institutions whose mission is to uplift and improve the livelihood of members and communities in Kenya and Africa.

A total of 18+ companies located in both the USA and Kenya participated in the EXPO. Each company was allocated a booth where members of the community were able to visit and learn about the company and what they are offering. Pink House Management Ltd was among the companies that presented. They shared their portfolio of houses and land for sale. They also shared that they provide property management services as well as construction services which are beneficial to those in the Diaspora. Other Companies included RathePay wallet a global decentralized network that makes the future of digital payments a reality.

The CEO of Cynergy Learning Mr. David Okang, a company that offers Data Analytic Training for people of all ages encouraged those who are looking for a career change to consider taking a class with Cynergy without encountering mountains of student loans. He stated that some of those who have taken their courses, have landed jobs with big companies such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Johnson and Johnson, just to name a few.

The highlight of the event was the support that Kenyans living in the USA received from the staff members of the US Embassies located in Washington DC and Los Angeles. Ambassador Gacheru stated that the Embassy is working hard to meet the needs of the Kenyans living in the USA. Many questions ranging from issues with obtaining passports, IDs and dual citizenship were addressed during the break out session with the Embassy staff members. The community was very grateful that they were available on both days to address their questions.

The organizers of these event were thrilled that the Business Expo was such a big success. They received good feedback from the community members on all opportunities they learned about. Some of the attendees who reside in Kenya reported that they were excited to learn how they can trade US Stocks while in Kenya. They can also get more information regarding trading and investing in the stock market from PeteandPete Investors – a community of investors, seeking to empower each other, find opportunities to build wealth for the next generation.

One of Jambo List’s Directors Mrs. Serah Munyiri reported that the company is looking to host a similar event in the near future. She challenged both the business owners and the consumers to work together and build an economically strong community. Jambo List promised to do their part in bridging the gap between businesses and the consumers. They are offering a FREE online marketing directory for any black owned business. Jambo List also offers several other services including advertisement and consulting for businesses.

To learn more about how to list your business, upcoming events, and services offered by Jambo List visit their website or contact them at [email protected]

Highlights from Jambo List’s Business Expo-Relationship between Kenya & US