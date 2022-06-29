Promotion to Glory for Dr. Wilson Thinwa Wamani Of Austin TX

We are saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Wilson Thinwa Wamani. He passed away peacefully on June 25th 2022 in Dallas Texas surrounded by his family.

Dr. Wamani, born in Mungaria location in Nyeri, was the son of the late Moses Wamani Wachira and the late Tabitha Thuguri Wamani. He was brother to the late Timothy Kariithi Wamani, the late Mary Wangechi Ngatia, the late Joyce Wambui Kuria, James Githinji Wamani, and Jane Wairimu Karanja. Dr. Wamani is also blessed with step-brothers, step-sisters, cousins, and grand-children.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Thinwa, his daughters Tabitha Gathuru and Josephine Thinwa, sons-in-love Allan Gathuru and David Henderson, grandchildren Sophia Gathuru and Jeremy Gathuru and surrogate son David Kabiru and daughter-in-love Rediet Sebsebie.

Dr. Wamani leaves behind an incredible legacy of faith, education and leadership that positively impacted his family and everyone he encountered. The funeral will be held on July 2nd 2022, in Austin Texas USA and he will be laid to rest at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas USA.

2 TIMOTHY 4: 7-8

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Promotion to Glory for Dr. Wilson Thinwa Wamani Of Austin Texas