Raila Beats DP Ruto In New Opinion Poll By Infotrak Research

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga is the most preferred presidential candidate if elections were held today. This is according to an opinion poll by Infotrak Research.

The survey conducted in all the 290 constituencies said 42 percent of the respondents would vote for Raila.

38 percent of those polled named Deputy President William Ruto as their preferred candidate. The margin of error of the survey was plus or minus one.

9,000 respondents participated in the survey between May 23-27.According to the poll, Raila would garner 9.3 million votes and Ruto 8.4 million votes.

It also indicated that Raila would beat Ruto in 20 counties while the DP will bag 16.

The poll now means none of the two candidates would secure fifty plus one vote required for one to be declared the winner.

This was attributed to his decision to pick Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

The polls were also carried out when Kalonzo was yet to rejoin the Azimio coalition.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

