Uhuru Phone Calls to Uganda Caused Problems for Sakaja-Oscar Sudi Claims

Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, now claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree woes.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 15, the MP alleged that Uhuru personally made a phone call to an unnamed individual in Uganda prior to the revocation of the senator’s degree by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Sudi stated that he would name the Ugandan national soon adding that the President was opposed to Sakaja’s candidature.

However, he maintained that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate would be on the ballot in the August 9 polls.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is pushing Sakaja Johnson to the wall. He personally made a call to someone in Uganda who I will soon disclose. Regardless of these schemes, we know that the court will serve justice to Sakaja. IEBC should stand firm on its grounds and maintain status quo,” he stated.

The lawmaker made the statements hours after CUE revoked Sakaja’s degree from the Uganda University pending investigations into the authenticity of his papers.

“The Commission for University Education has received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said the degree,” read the Commission’s letter to Sakaja.

“Consequently, in accordance with the CUE’s recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree – Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from the aforementioned university,” CUE announced.

Nonetheless, Sakaja has maintained that his papers are authentic alleging that there was a scheme by Uhuru to have him out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

“The desperate attempts by President Kenyatta and the so-called deep state will fall on the sword of justice. I have the requisite qualifications to vie for the position of Governor of Nairobi and will be on the ballot.

To President Kenyatta, I say: Let the people decide. Not even the threats to apprehend me will dim our resolve to serve the people of Nairobi,” he stated.

Amidst all the controversy regarding Sakaja’s degree, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dispute tribunal is set to make a determination on the eligibility of Sakaja to contest in the August 9 polls later today.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

