Your number one most trusted and reliable developer and land selling company has been recognised once more by being awarded during the annual Real Estate 100 Awards 2022.

The Awards gala took place at Movenpick hotel and Residence in Nairobi Westlands on 15th July 2022.

Certified Homes was voted The Best Affordable Housing Developer in 2022. Speaking during the Awards ceremony, Mr Peter Nyaga, The Managing Director of the company said,

“We dedicate this Award to our customers, prospective clients, partners and supporters.

This couldn’t have been possible without you.”

This victory comes one month after the company won Pacesetter in Affordable Housing award.

Check out their #affordable #investment #properties

*Malindi Gardens Phase 2 1/4 acre plots $ 1390

Oasis Acres, 1 full acre at $ 998 for 6 months

*Malindi Gardens Plots size 50 by 100 at Kshs 99k

*Oasis Gardens Rumuruti Plots size 50 by 100 Kshs 99k

*Favourite Gardens Nanyuki plots Kshs 200k

*Joska Gardens ready for immediate development plots Kshs 250k for 6 months

*Diani Palms Holiday Homes Prime Plots Kshs 100k for 6 months.

*Naserian Holiday Homes luxurious 4 br villas Kshs 9m deposit Kshs 2.7m bal in 24 months

*Sukari Heights Apartments 1,2 and 3 br plus SQ Starting from Kshs 3.45m.

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128/ 0726 450 450

CERTIFIED HOMES AWARDED AGAIN!!