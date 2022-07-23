Confusion as Wajackoyah Meets His Look-Alike Gordon Otieno Owino

Roots Party leader and Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah has finally met his look-alike Gordon Otieno Owino from Oyugis, Homa Bay county.

The two met on Saturday afternoon in Nairobi after Gordon trended on social media sites on Friday. Owino, who has adapted Wajackoyah’s fashion style elicited mixed reactions online after his photos surfaced online.

However, when the two met on Saturday, most Kenyans could not differentiate the two since they all had similar characteristics and physical appearances.

Speaking after the meeting, Owino said he had already hit the ground running, campaigning for the roots party leader. He said it is the people who forced him to behave like Wajackoyah, especially after their unchallenged resemblance.

He said he was living a simple life before Wajackoyah came into public limelight and his friends started driving him to wear dark shades, a durag on his head and dressed like the presidential candidate.

He however, saidmost people have been mistaking him for Wajackoyah when he is campaigning for the roots party leader and have even gone ahead to demand money from him, despite not having any money for campaigns.

“When I tell them that I am not Wajackoyah, they usually insist that Iam the one.Some have even gone ahead to demand some money (handouts) from me, which I don’t have. They have also demanded that I give them bhang, though I dont smoke or engage in any bhang business,” stated Owino.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

