DCI To Probe Top Govt Officials Over Omanyala US Visa Saga

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the delays that saw sensational sprinter, Ferdinand Omanyala, stranded in the country for hours.

DCI boss, George Kinoti, stated that his office was investigating circumstances that led to the delay in acquisition of Visa by Omanyala and the subsequent delay in jetting out of the country for the World Championships taking place in Oregon, US.

Kinoti confirmed that he had been contacted to probe allegations that non-officials were added to the list of travellers, leaving behind key personalities including athletes, coaches, and technical officials.

The DCI boss scolded officials accused of stifling the performance of Omanyala, who is the fastest man in Africa. “It definitely shocks me. This is a disgrace not only to the nation but to the entire globe, and we will not allow it,” Kinoti stated.

Officials from the State Department of Sports vehemently refuted claims that joyriders were listed for the trip, with each set to receive Ksh2 million in allowances.

Joe Okudo, the Principal Secretary State Department of Sports, stated that only six Ministry representatives were slated to travel, primarily for a meeting with Nike, the primary kit sponsor of Kenya, based in Oregon State.

Omanyala failed to travel with the Kenyan team to the US on Tuesday night, July 12. Details later emerged that the US Embassy in Nairobi had not given exact details on the Visa delays.

The sprinter expressed hopes of setting another record in Oregon, pointing out the intense training he has undergone over the past weeks.

On Thursday, July 14, he acknowledged President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and the US Embassy in Nairobi for working together to ensure that the visa hurdles were resolved on time.

“Visa challenges are faced by all Kenyans and people daily, in this case, I was no different. First, I would like to thank God, that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Sports CS Amina Mohamed have been at the forefront in ensuring I get my visa.

“Thank you to the US Embassy in Kenya for granting me my VISA. I will also be competing in the commonwealth games in Birmingham on Thursday, July 28. Looking forward to making all Kenyans proud,” stated Omanyala.

On Saturday morning, July 16, Omanyala qualified for the 100m semi-finals in the World Championships after clocking 10:10 seconds in heat seven.

He came third in a heat won by Japanese Abdul Hakim (9:98) and Edward Osei Nketia of New Zealand (10:08).

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

