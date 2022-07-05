Uhuru’s Brother Muhoho Kenyatta Lands Executive Job At EABC

Other Kenyans on the committee include Mucai Kunyiha (Kenya Association of Manufacturers), Emily Waita (Coca-Cola Central, East and West Africa) and Jas Bedi (Kenya Private Sector Alliance).

Many business people are waiting to see what part Muhoho shall play in putting a stop to the ongoing battles over milk, eggs, and sugar that frequently pit Tanzania and Uganda against Kenya.

EABC CEO John Bosco Kalisa said that the president’s elder brother will not be accorded any special status, since all member-proposed changes will be incorporated into the policy advocacy agenda.

He explained that the EAC Council of Ministers will review and approve that agenda.

He added that Kenyatta’s nomination is anticipated to speed up and not stall the resolution of trade issues.