Uhuru’s Cousin Lectures President on Live TV-You Are Embarassing Us

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first cousin Captain (Rtd) Kung’u Muigai has accused the Head of State and his Deputy, William Ruto, of embarrassing the country through petty public fights.

Speaking during an NTV interview on Monday, July 4, he noted that the two leaders should find a silver lining in the situation and come to terms, pointing out that he had tried to mediate between the two leaders to no avail.

Muigai, who is also the patron of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, added that both politicians ought to set a great example to the future generation who look up to them as the leaders of the current regime.

“Let me start by saying that the President is my younger brother and I’ve known his deputy for close to 40 years. They are like my younger brothers. I am so distraught by their actions in the recent past as that is not what I taught them.”

“I brought Uhuru to the council of elders and showed him certain ideologies that ought to be followed. They are embarrassing Kenya as they are leaders of this country. To date, I am yet to understand the exact issue between them. I have asked both of them from time to time. When they insult each other, the younger generation is watching them, how will they perceive them?” he posed.

Responding to the slapping remarks during the council of elders meeting held on Friday, July 1, Muigai dismissed claims from the DP’s rivals, noting that Ruto shared a light moment in order to excite the crowd.

“I do not want to talk about the slapping remarks as he stated jokingly to the point that the elders cheered. It was taken out of context so let’s focus on what ails in this country and this is not it.”

“I have always said that if there is a problem, then there are elders who are fit to solve the issues. As for the slapping remarks, I cannot remember Ruto saying those words, as to me it is not important. People should not take this as their campaign arsenal. I am his relative and I myself was not perturbed by it,” Muigai stated.

The retired KDF captain, who is the younger brother to Senator Beth Mugo, has publicly endorsed Ruto – arguing that as an elder – he could not go back on the promise of “yangu kumi ya Ruto kumi” which the President made in 2015.

“When Uhuru introduced Ruto to the Mt Kenya people, many people loved the DP and have kept him in their hearts. The people still love Uhuru but we have told him we will not follow him in this election – much as we love him – we do not like where he is taking us,” Kung’u told NTV.

The remarks made by the DP on the near-slapping incident elicited debate from their rivals who criticised the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s presidential candidate for making such utterances.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed shared leaked audio that captured Ruto affirming to nearly slapping his boss after the 2017 elections were nullified.

Ruto defended his statement, stating that he had every right to ensure that they do not relinquish the top seat.

“They are now secretly recording people and sharing it all over that Ruto pushed the President. Did you want us to allow him to leave the seat which we woke up at 5 am? Allow me to ask, when Maraga nullified the elections and ordered that we should go for a repeat, did you want him to drop his bid. Would you have allowed him to leave us in the dark after all we did to ensure he wins the seat?” he posed.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Uhuru’s Cousin Lectures President on Live TV-You Are Embarassing Us