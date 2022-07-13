Why Happy Gardens Is The Choice Destination For Kenyan Diaspora
Here at Optiven, we aspire to create an environment that positively transforms our staff, customers, and other stakeholders through offering state-of-the-art products and services.
One way we achieve this is through making premium value additions to the properties we have. This way, when you acquire property from Optiven, it’s ‘Plug and Play’.
Happy Gardens is an all-inclusive community development strategically located near KAG University and within an area that is fully developed and with a well-established neighborhood.
As a 4-Star level Project, Happy Gardens comes with;
Executive & manned gate
Hundreds of Air purifiers
Internal murram roads
24/7 Water supply
Solar street lighting
Fence and Caretaker
Uniformed Security
Don’t just take our word for it, Have a look at what Jeremy of Kenya Diaspora Media USA after paying a visit to Happy Gardens had to say.
