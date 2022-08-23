Sad: Kenyan Man Dies Aboard Kenya Airways flight from New York To Nairobi

The ill passenger, whose identity has not been disclosed, later died. He was confirmed dead upon arrival.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” KQ said.

“We sincerely apologise to our other guests for the inconvenience,” the carrier added.

KQ said Moroccan medical personnel tried to help but found that the passenger, a Kenyan man, was already unresponsive.

The plane, which was to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10:30am yesterday, got to Nairobi at about 7pm the same day.

The man’s family was reportedly informed of the incident and was at the airport to collect his body.

The airline added: “We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and sincerely apologise to our other guests for the inconveniences

Source;https://nation.africa/