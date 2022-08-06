Surprise As Google Reveals Most Searched Presidential Candidate in July 2022

Google on Saturday, August 6, revealed the most searched items about the 2022 General Election by Kenyans and who is the Most trending candidate.

The trending questions on Kenya elections included; ‘when is the Kenya election’, ‘when will the campaign end for the 2022 election’, ‘when are the elections in Kenya’, and ‘who is in charge of a polling station’ respectively.

The Most trending candidate on Google was David Mwaura Waihiga.

Trending candidates: Trending searches are the searches that had the highest amount of traffic over a specific period.

David Mwaura Waihiga William Ruto Raila Odinga George Wajackoyah

Top Searched Candidates: (If the share of search interest for all candidates totals to 100%, this data represents the percentage)

William Ruto-63% Raila Odinga-34% George Wajackoyah-2% David Mwaura Waihiga- 1%

Political Parties ranked by search interest;

Agano Party- 48% Roots Party-39% Azimio la Umoja Party- 9% Kenya Kwanza Party-4%

Trending political parties: Trending searches are the searches that had the highest amount of traffic over a specific period.

Agano Party Azimio la Umoja Party Kenya Kwanza Party Roots Party

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

