Wycliffe Oparanya Deny Endorsing Malala For Governor On His Facebook Page

Outgoing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed reports that he has endorsed ANC governor candidate Cleophas Malala to succeed him.

The clarifications comes after Malala was posted on his Facebook page with a caption: “Vote Cleophas Wakhungu Malala”.

But in a rejoinder, Governor Oparanya has dismissed the reports and said the account has been hacked.

He asked Kenyans to ignore the report saying the DCI are acting on the matter.

“This is to NOTIFY the general public that my Facebook page has been hacked by agents of doom. IGNORE any post on my Facebook page as we await @DCI_Kenya to handle the matter and restore it,” he tweeted.

ODM party Director of Elections Philip Etale has asked Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance supporters to stay put and vote for the party candidate.

He said any post made on the page should be treated with contempt until further directions are issued on the matter.

“In view of the above, we wish to warn members of the public not to fall prey to any mischievous post(s) put on the page/account this morning. The county media team is handling the matter to reclaim the ownership of the page,” he said.

Governor Oparanya is the ODM deputy Party leader.

He has been campaigning for Fernandes Barasa for the Governor seat.

Fernandes is Malala’s fierce opponent.

The Governor’s election is being held today (Monday) after being postponed twice due to a mix-up in the printing of the ballot papers.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

