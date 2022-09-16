Fresh, Prime, Value Added and Affordable only at Username

Are you among huu mwaka nitanunua plot? Well, this is an ideal time to get started before the year ends. Invest in a vibrant city that is fast rising to become the most preferred investment destination for local and international investors.

After successfully selling 4 phases, we introduce Havanna Estate Phase 5 a jewel located at the vicinity of Nakuru CBD. This property has all amenities on site making it ready for your personal touch to transform it to an ideal dream home. With Nakuru gradually enjoying the goodies of a new city, you will also enjoy appreciation of land prices.

By investing in Havanna Estate, you join our community of investors in Nakuru city who are enjoying the benefits of investing in a prime location at an affordable price and settling their families.

Location

The project is located 15 minutes’ drive from Nakuru City off the Nakuru – Eldoret highway. The project is next to Havanna Estate Nakuru Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4.

Soil Type – The soil is good for construction and farming.

Value additions

Borehole Water.

Trees Cover inside the Estate.

Concrete Poles Perimeter Fence.

Murramed Roads.

Elegant Estate Gate

Electricity on Site

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Prices: Kshs. 629,000 (Ksh 70,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

Special Cash Offer of Ksh 599,000 for the first 50 Cash investors.

An Instalment option of up to 12 months is also available as shown below;

3 months – Ksh 653,000

6 months – Ksh 677,000

9 months – Ksh 701,000

12 months – Ksh 725,000

The minimum booking fee for each plot is Kshs. 70,000 only. The price is all-inclusive of title deed transfer fees i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Special Offer: Buy 10 plots and get 1 absolutely free.

To View

We have free site visits every Wednesday and Saturday. The meeting point will be at Kencom at 7:00 am and Nakuru Westside Mall at 8:30 am.

To book a seat, SMS ‘NAKURU’ to 20321 / Call 0725 000 222

