Juliana Cherera Heckled as Chebukati Watches During IEBC Event

New details have emerged regarding the four-day retreat organised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Mombasa for all its staff aimed at assessing the commission’s conduct of the August 9 poll.

Journalists privy to the matter intimated that IEBC Vice-chairperson, Juliana Cherera and three other dissenting commissioners felt the ire of the staff after they were booed.

Further, a section of the commission’s staff faulted Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya, for the widening rift within the commission.

Speaking to the media, Cherera confirmed the incident- pointing out that they also received praises in equal measure.

She also faulted her boss, IEBC chairperson, Wafula Chebukati for not intervening during the chaotic session when some of the staff hurled words at them.

“Yes, I was booed. The other commissioners were booed too. But amidst the booing, some cheered for us.”

“The chairman was in attendance and watched silently as some clusters of staff booed us and he did not raise a finger to stop them,” she added.

During the retreat, Chebukati pointed an accusing finger at the four breakaway commissioners for the chaos that occurred at Bomas due to their divergent views.

The IEBC chair noted that this caused innocent officials to be subjected to arrests and harassment by law enforcement officers.

“The most unfortunate incident was the false accusation by commissioners and fellow staff – under oath – that exposed innocent hardworking staff to arbitrary arrests and abductions, intimidation and harassment by security agencies and political goons, and other forms of obstructing election officials from conducting their duties.”

“These shameless attacks amounting to election offenses were perpetrated by, among others, persons regarded as national leaders in full view of the whole nation and the world at large,” Chebukati noted.

The IEBC chair has received praise from President William Ruto for what he termed as the courage to withstand tribulations.

However, the Azimio la Umoja coalition has also stood with the four dissenting commissioners, praising them for their ability to stand up against the norm and voicing out their issues.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Juliana Cherera Heckled as Chebukati Watches During IEBC Event