Melissa Ng’ania: Ruto’s Lawyer Who Represented Uhuru in 2017 Impress Kenyans at Supreme Court

Melissa Ngania, an advocate of the High Court featured during the second day of presidential petition hearing at Supreme Court on Thursday, September 1.

Ms Ng’ania was part of the legal team representing President-elect William Ruto in defending his election victory as declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC.

Her litigatory skills characterized by the bold and eloquently made submissions stood out in the male-dominated courtroom. In particular, Ng’ania was assigned to address the postponement of gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa, a ground raised by the petitioner as a deliberate move to suppress voter turnout.

This was her second appearance in a presidential petition case after her grand cameo in the 2017 presidential petition of Raila Odinga.

Golden Chance

She was thrust into the limelight in an unlikely yet golden chance during the 2017 presidential petition pitting President Kenyatta against Raila Odinga. As part of the team that was acting for President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017, Ng’ania was invited to run a PowerPoint presentation at Supreme Court on behalf of the Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia-led team.

Justice Njoki Ndung’u who was part of the seven-bench judge directed Fred Ngatia to allow a youthful lawyer to present a PowerPoint presentation organized by their legal team with the assumption that the young lady was more conversant with technology.

Ng’ania, 38, hails from the remote slopes of Mount Elgon which is domiciled at the border between Kenya and Uganda, from the Sabaot community.

The last born in a family of six was raised in Kitale Town, Trans Nzoia, where she attended her primary school education before heading to Ugandan-based Tororo Highschool for her O’ Level.

She would later proceed to Makerere University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Law Degree.

Upon returning to the country, she joined the Kenya School of Law and was subsequently admitted to the bar in 2011. Her admission to the bar ushered her into the now flourishing career as a litigator.

Ng’ania has worked in some of the highly eminent legal firms in Kenya- including the Havi and Company Advocates- a law firm managed by former Law Society of Kenya- LSK President Nelson Havi. She later made a big move when she partnered with Steve Wairegi to establish Wairegi and Company Associates.

Currently, she is among the 24 female lawyers playing an active role in the presidential petition at the country’s apex court.

By ROBINSON NDUNGU

