President William Ruto has opened up on the possibility of giving Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga a job in his government.

In an interview with BBC Africa, Ruto noted that he would have no problem working with Raila but at the same time divulged that it can only happen if the former Prime Minister retires from politics.

The President said his government will consider him for a role as a statesman if he is not involved in active politics.

“When Raila Odinga decides to retire, and I think there are roles he can play as a Kenyan leader, he can support the country in other initiatives may be in the Great Lakes Region, he can work with us as an elder statesman, it is not for me to choose,” he stated.

He however declined to have a handshake arrangement with Raila saying that will weaken the opposition and cause more trouble.

The Head of State claimed that Former President Uhuru Kenyatta shaking hands with Raila was the biggest mistake in Kenya adding that it should not have happened.

“It is a decision to be made by Kenyans. As president, I would deploy all the resources that we have for the good of the country and If Raila Odinga came by, I would find something for him to do but not in the handshake arrangement,” Ruto stated.

He added, “The handshake arrangement was the biggest fraud on the people of Kenya. It should not have happened. Once you compromise the opposition you are headed in the wrong direction, many wrong things will happen as it did.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

President Ruto To Give Raila A Role In Government If He Retires From Politics