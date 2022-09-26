A section of Members of Parliament affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party were on Monday, September 26, teargassed by the police at the IEBC offices in Nairobi.

According to photos seen by Nairobi Leo, the MPs were seen trying to gain access to the premises of the electoral body at Anniversary Towers.

Led by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and his Makadara counterpart George Aladwa, the lawmakers protested the interdiction of IEBC Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu as they camped outside the gates of Anniversary Towers.

The police later arrived at the scene before lobbing tear gas to disperse the rowdy MPs who scampered for safety.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Aladwa said that they were holding a peaceful protest and did not want any trouble.

“Tumekuja hapa ka maandamano ya amani. Hatutaki fujo. Tunauliza tu haki yetu kuona kwamba Kenya inaenda vile ambavyo inatakikana ikuwe.

“Haki ya wafanyikazi wa IEBC iangaliwe. Hatungekubali kuona kwamba kuna mtu leo anatolewa kazi, anapewa barua aende nyumbani na amehudumia tume kama Ruth Kulundu,” Aladwa stated

The lawmaker further claimed that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati was sabotaging some IEBC officials maintaining they will camp outside the offices until the situation changed.

“Tunaomba Chebukati na team yake waache hiyo cartelling wanafanya ndani ya hiyo ofisi na tutakuja hapa kila siku kuona kwamba haki za Kulundu zimeonekana,” Aladwa added.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Protesting Azimio MPs Teargassed by Police Outside IEBC Offices